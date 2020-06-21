Soccer

Health department 'holding up PSL's return to training'

Sport, arts & culture ministry 'happy' with plan but final go ahead needed from health officials

The delay in Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs returning to training appears to be due to the health department.



A ministry of sport, arts & culture official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said his department was happy with the plans presented by the PSL but that these needed to get agreement from the official's health counterparts...