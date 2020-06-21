Sport

SA will benefit from dominant rugby referees

Officials speed up the action in New Zealand's revamped Super Rugby Aotearoa competition

21 June 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

The law interpretations as officiated in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa will actually suit SA teams.

After three matches in the revamped Kiwi competition the referee's whistle has dominated as officials try to speed up the action and keep the defending team honest. Former Bok centre and television and online pundit Gcobani Bobo believes that will suit SA teams...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | With some suss Chiefs can use transfer ban to their ... Sport
  3. Rugby World Cup 1995: Broken ribs, 4 tries and THAT semifinal Sport
  4. Show goes on for PSL after Absa withdrawal Sport
  5. Bidvest Wits on brink of being sold Sport

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...