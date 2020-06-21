SA will benefit from dominant rugby referees

Officials speed up the action in New Zealand's revamped Super Rugby Aotearoa competition

The law interpretations as officiated in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa will actually suit SA teams.



After three matches in the revamped Kiwi competition the referee's whistle has dominated as officials try to speed up the action and keep the defending team honest. Former Bok centre and television and online pundit Gcobani Bobo believes that will suit SA teams...