'The Comrades spirit was there': 44,000 runners line up for virtual race

Nkosikhona Mhlakwana didn't only finish the 90km version of last Sunday's virtual Comrades in full stride, he did it in the fastest credible time by a runner.



Mhlakwana's maiden Comrades in 2019 ended in courageous heartbreak as his legs packed up just outside the stadium, costing him a gold medal as he hobbled over the finish line, slipping from ninth to 11th...