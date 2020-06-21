'The Comrades spirit was there': 44,000 runners line up for virtual race
21 June 2020 - 00:00
Nkosikhona Mhlakwana didn't only finish the 90km version of last Sunday's virtual Comrades in full stride, he did it in the fastest credible time by a runner.
Mhlakwana's maiden Comrades in 2019 ended in courageous heartbreak as his legs packed up just outside the stadium, costing him a gold medal as he hobbled over the finish line, slipping from ninth to 11th...
