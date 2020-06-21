Soccer
'The news shattered me': Sale of Wits a big blow for this devoted patron
21 June 2020 - 00:00
For long-serving club official George Mogotsi the sale of Bidvest Wits marks the end of an era that has shaped almost his entire adult life.
Mogotsi has served the 99-year-old institution, crying tears of joy and heartbreak for more than three decades in what, he says, has been an honour for a man who grew up playing dice on the corners of streets in Orlando, Soweto...
