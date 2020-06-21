Rugby
To stay or go, that's the question for black Boks
Moving away from SA to overseas clubs is still a challenge
21 June 2020 - 00:00
The flow of SA rugby players to overseas destinations has been labelled an exodus, but not for black African players.
Only a few, among them Lionel Mapoe (Stade Francais), Wandile Mjekevu (Perpignan), Raymond Rhule (Grenoble) and Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux Begles), play in France, and there's no black African player in England, Italy and Japan full-time...
