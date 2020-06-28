Soccer

Barcelona leave La Liga for Real Madrid

Barcelona's title hopes got a hammer blow yesterday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo, giving Real Madrid a chance to go two points clear in La Liga.



Luis Suarez twice put Barca in front at Balaidos with his first goals since January but Iago Aspas bent in a late free-kick to earn Celta a draw, in what could prove a pivotal moment in the title race...