F1 turns on Bernie Ecclestone over racism gaffe
28 June 2020 - 00:00
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton condemned Bernie Ecclestone for "ignorant" comments about racism after the sport had distanced itself from the 89-year-old former supremo.
Ecclestone had earlier told CNN in an interview that "in lots of cases, black people are more racist than white people"...
