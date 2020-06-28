Soccer

Maguire books Manchester United a semi

Manchester United moved into the FA Cup semifinals as Harry Maguire's strike late in extra time clinched a 2-1 win over 10-man Norwich last night.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had to work hard for their place in the last four as Todd Cantwell forced extra time by cancelling out Odion Ighalo's opener at Carrow Road...