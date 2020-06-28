Novak Djokovic is an unfair scapegoat

Tennis star had noble intentions, doing what was just natural

Novak Djokovic became the unfair whipping boy of world sport this week when his tennis matches in Croatia and Serbia turned into a mobile germ-warfare factory, infecting him, his wife, his fitness trainer and two fellow players with Covid-19.



"Bone-headed," said Nick Kyrgios, a figure with some expertise on that front. "Not a good look," decried Andy Murray. Such is the price for breaking protocol in the midst of a pandemic: damnation by the pious...