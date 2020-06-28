Novak Djokovic is an unfair scapegoat
Tennis star had noble intentions, doing what was just natural
28 June 2020 - 00:00
Novak Djokovic became the unfair whipping boy of world sport this week when his tennis matches in Croatia and Serbia turned into a mobile germ-warfare factory, infecting him, his wife, his fitness trainer and two fellow players with Covid-19.
"Bone-headed," said Nick Kyrgios, a figure with some expertise on that front. "Not a good look," decried Andy Murray. Such is the price for breaking protocol in the midst of a pandemic: damnation by the pious...
