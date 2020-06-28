Sport

Promise of a Tour de France to be hotly contested like no other

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By AFP

Cycling's Tour de France should have embarked from the Mediterranean city of Nice this weekend, but the two-month coronavirus delay will heighten the drama on a "unique edition", race organiser Christian Prudhomme said this week.

The breathtaking vistas, raucous pop-up campervan villages straddling mountain summit finishes and charming French chateaux will all still be on the menu for global television audiences, as will the party atmosphere for the millions of roadside fans when the race starts at the end of August...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The Comrades spirit was there': 44,000 runners line up for virtual race Sport
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Bidvest’s cold and callous half-witted decision Sport
  4. 'The news shattered me': Sale of Wits a big blow for this devoted patron Sport
  5. Newlands departure is 'still on' for WP Sport

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report

Related articles

  1. Tour de France’s 19th stage stopped due to upcoming hail storm Sport