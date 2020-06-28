Soccer
Wolves win again and Europe beckons
28 June 2020 - 00:00
Wolves stepped up their bid to qualify for the European Champions League yesterday with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.
A goal by Leander Dendoncker sealed a victory that lifted Wolves into fifth place in the English Premier League...
