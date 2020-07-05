Sport

Coach Steve Komphela keeps the Golden Arrows ready with Zoom training sessions

On his birthday on Wednesday, Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela let Sazi Hadebe and Bareng-Batho Kortjaas in on how Abafana Bes’thende kept their training going via technology

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE AND BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS

How did the restrictions and protocols imposed on all of us affect the team?

It ’s the human touch. In a football environment a human spirit has to be very close when you talk team spirit. You could not impact people’s lives through touch and sincere interaction. We got separated, we were more like in an informal prison and needed to be creative within our little prisons. We had to keep away from people but still keep in touch with them through technology...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The news shattered me': Sale of Wits a big blow for this devoted patron Sport
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. Gauteng and KZN set for PSL finish Sport
  4. Strife in Sascoc puts board on backfoot Sport
  5. Uganda's new coach Lawrence Mahatlane on a road less travelled Sport

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...