Coach Steve Komphela keeps the Golden Arrows ready with Zoom training sessions

On his birthday on Wednesday, Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela let Sazi Hadebe and Bareng-Batho Kortjaas in on how Abafana Bes’thende kept their training going via technology

How did the restrictions and protocols imposed on all of us affect the team?



It ’s the human touch. In a football environment a human spirit has to be very close when you talk team spirit. You could not impact people’s lives through touch and sincere interaction. We got separated, we were more like in an informal prison and needed to be creative within our little prisons. We had to keep away from people but still keep in touch with them through technology...