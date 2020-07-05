Unplugged by BBK

Liverpool had the babalaas beaten out of them by City

How do you beat the bloody babalaas out of champions? You give them one hell of a hot klap and send them spinning with their tails between their legs all the way to the Kop to get a chest bump from Klopp.



No sooner had they given the guard of honour Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City put on the gloves and visited grievous bodily harm on Liverpool. It was a swift, brutal and merciless bollocking...