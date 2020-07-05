Sport

Sam's the man, IOC rules on the Sascoc imbroglio

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

Veteran sport administrator Sam Ramsamy is set to return to SA's Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to help arrange the troubled body's overdue elections.

The 82-year-old Ramsamy said he planned to consult all sides. "I must make sure it gets done satisfactorily ... We need to resolve this."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The news shattered me': Sale of Wits a big blow for this devoted patron Sport
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. Gauteng and KZN set for PSL finish Sport
  4. Strife in Sascoc puts board on backfoot Sport
  5. Uganda's new coach Lawrence Mahatlane on a road less travelled Sport

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...