Sam's the man, IOC rules on the Sascoc imbroglio
05 July 2020 - 00:00
Veteran sport administrator Sam Ramsamy is set to return to SA's Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to help arrange the troubled body's overdue elections.
The 82-year-old Ramsamy said he planned to consult all sides. "I must make sure it gets done satisfactorily ... We need to resolve this."..
