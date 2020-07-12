Soccer
Champions Liverpool's winning Anfield run ended by Burnley
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Liverpool's 100% Premier League home record ended yesterday as the champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.
Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley in the 69th minute after Andy Robertson had given Liverpool a first-half lead...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.