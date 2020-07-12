Soccer
Four-goal Antonio sends Norwich packing from Premier League
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Norwich were condemned to a record fifth relegation from the Premier League as Michail Antonio's four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road yesterday.
A seventh successive league defeat for Daniel Farke's side sealed their fate as Antonio's ruthless display boosted West Ham's own survival bid...
