Sport

Soccer

Four-goal Antonio sends Norwich packing from Premier League

12 July 2020 - 00:00 By AFP

Norwich were condemned to a record fifth relegation from the Premier League as Michail Antonio's four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road yesterday.

A seventh successive league defeat for Daniel Farke's side sealed their fate as Antonio's ruthless display boosted West Ham's own survival bid...

