Soccer

Real Madrid within sight of their 34th La Liga title after Alaves win

Real Madrid took another step towards their first La Liga title in three years by beating free-falling Alaves 2-0 at home on Friday.



Real were missing three of their first-choice defenders as captain Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal were suspended and Marcelo was injured, but they again showed their defensive solidity and recorded a fifth consecutive clean sheet...