Soccer
Real Madrid within sight of their 34th La Liga title after Alaves win
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Real Madrid took another step towards their first La Liga title in three years by beating free-falling Alaves 2-0 at home on Friday.
Real were missing three of their first-choice defenders as captain Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal were suspended and Marcelo was injured, but they again showed their defensive solidity and recorded a fifth consecutive clean sheet...
