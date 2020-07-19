Soccer

Chelsea wary of Manchester United's front three

Chelsea's defenders will have to be on their toes against Manchester United's in-form attacking trio, which is the most potent in the country, in today's FA Cup semifinal at Wembley (7pm SA time).



United forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have scored 22 goals each in all competitions this season while 18-year-old Mason Greenwood has also had a breakthrough season with 16 goals so far...