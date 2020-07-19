Sport

Soccer

Chelsea wary of Manchester United's front three

19 July 2020 - 00:00 By Reuters

Chelsea's defenders will have to be on their toes against Manchester United's in-form attacking trio, which is the most potent in the country, in today's FA Cup semifinal at Wembley (7pm SA time).

United forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have scored 22 goals each in all competitions this season while 18-year-old Mason Greenwood has also had a breakthrough season with 16 goals so far...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  2. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  3. How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe Sport
  4. SA athletes to return to training or risk facing bleak 2021 season, warn coaches Sport
  5. Let us train before we get left behind, athletes plead Sport

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban