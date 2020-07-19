CSA needs to deal decisively with inequalities
Former Proteas batsman and current Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince had a distinguished 119-match international career, but felt truly at home in his five-year stint only with English county Lancashire.
"At my last home game for Lancashire at Old Trafford in 2015, I broke down. Lancashire had the whole world to choose from when looking for an international player and they chose me. I told the guys: 'I've come here and for once in the past five years, I could enjoy my cricket because I didn't have to prove to people that it had anything to do with the colour of my skin. People brought me here because of who I was and what I could do as a player'," Prince said...
