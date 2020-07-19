SA set to go Pro14 after Kiwi kayo
With Super Rugby now dead in the water the only way to look is north
19 July 2020 - 00:00
SA looks set to increase its presence in Europe's Pro14 rugby tournament, but there is unlikely to be room for the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings in the revised format.
Instead the Bulls, the Lions, the Stormers and the Sharks will form part of SA's expanded footprint in the Pro14 after New Zealand rugby bosses signalled their intention to pull the plug on the existing Super Rugby configuration...
