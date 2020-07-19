Sport

Soccer

Squabbles in local soccer over restart 'must end'

19 July 2020 - 00:04 By SAZI HADEBE

There's an urgent need for the SA Football Association (Safa) and the National Soccer League to realign forces if they are to avoid the embarrassing tit-for-tat squabbles of recent weeks between these two organisations over the resumption of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

SuperSport United chair Khulu Sibiya said this week that the restart of the 2019-20 PSL season, which was halted in mid-March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, would have long been sorted out if there were a better working relationship and sincere trust between Safa and the PSL...

