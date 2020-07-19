Sport

This was more than just a cricket game

19 July 2020 - 00:00 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

In a fortnight in which Cricket SA took fire from most quarters because of their limp-wristed response to the Black Lives Matter movement and the grievances of past and present black players, the first game of cricket since the Covid-19-enforced national lockdown was never going to take centre stage.

Yesterday's 3TeamCricket tournament for the Solidarity Cup wasn't a bad game at all. The novel format, where three teams of eight took turns in batting for six overs each, might have a future as an entertainment spectacle...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  2. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  3. How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe Sport
  4. SA athletes to return to training or risk facing bleak 2021 season, warn coaches Sport
  5. Let us train before we get left behind, athletes plead Sport

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban