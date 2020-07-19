This was more than just a cricket game

In a fortnight in which Cricket SA took fire from most quarters because of their limp-wristed response to the Black Lives Matter movement and the grievances of past and present black players, the first game of cricket since the Covid-19-enforced national lockdown was never going to take centre stage.



Yesterday's 3TeamCricket tournament for the Solidarity Cup wasn't a bad game at all. The novel format, where three teams of eight took turns in batting for six overs each, might have a future as an entertainment spectacle...