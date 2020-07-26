Rugby
Hurricanes bring end to Crusaders' impressive Super Rugby run
26 July 2020 - 00:00
The Crusaders aren't invincible in Christchurch after all.
Super Rugby's most celebrated force lost on home soil for the first time in four years when the Hurricanes beat them 34-32 in a compelling Aotearoa clash yesterday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.