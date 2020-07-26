Sport

Rugby

Hurricanes bring end to Crusaders' impressive Super Rugby run

26 July 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

The Crusaders aren't invincible in Christchurch after all.

Super Rugby's most celebrated force lost on home soil for the first time in four years when the Hurricanes beat them 34-32 in a compelling Aotearoa clash yesterday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe Sport
  2. Do It Again chasing a historic July hat-trick Sport
  3. 'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach Sport
  4. CSA needs to deal decisively with inequalities Sport
  5. SA Football Museum might leave FNB Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...