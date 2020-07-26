General
New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock
The national broadcaster targets boxing, athletics and tennis in its strategy to produce a 24-hour digital sports channel for the fans
26 July 2020 - 00:00
From pop star to creator of premier soccer leagues, Gary Rathbone has never felt as much responsibility as he does heading SABC Sport.
Rathbone, a lifelong football fan, is tasked with creating a quality 24-hour sports channel for the national broadcaster...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.