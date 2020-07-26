Soccer
PSL has to be realistic, says Cape Town City boss John Comitis
26 July 2020 - 00:04
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) may have to consider calling off the 2019-20 season after yet another critical week ended with no clarity on when the league will resume.
Cape Town City boss John Comitis, who is an influential member of the PSL, made this concession on Friday...
