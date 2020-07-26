Horseracing

Trainer Justin Snaith is now chasing the Durban July legends

Trainer Justin Snaith took another step closer to the land of SA racing giants when he won the country's biggest horse-racing event, the Vodacom Durban July, for the fifth time yesterday.



He did so with the well-fancied Belgarion, who produced a blistering finish down the home straight, while the nation's favourite, Do It Again, ran third...