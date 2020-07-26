Horseracing
Trainer Justin Snaith is now chasing the Durban July legends
26 July 2020 - 00:00
Trainer Justin Snaith took another step closer to the land of SA racing giants when he won the country's biggest horse-racing event, the Vodacom Durban July, for the fifth time yesterday.
He did so with the well-fancied Belgarion, who produced a blistering finish down the home straight, while the nation's favourite, Do It Again, ran third...
