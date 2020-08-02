Don’t hold your breath for Olympics in Tokyo

Success at the Olympics, of the kind Team SA achieved in London and Rio, requires star athletes — and money. The latter is drying up, writes David Isaacson

A few months before the London 2012 Olympics, Cameron van der Burgh sat in a Pretoria restaurant and explained exactly how he intended to break the world record and win the 100m breaststroke gold medal. He executed the plan to perfection.



For the first 75m of the final Van der Burgh stuck to his strategy, and the rest of the way he had to rely on passion and desire to overcome the excruciating pain of lactic acid and become the first man to break 58.50sec in his event...