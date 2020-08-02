Foreign-based Springboks to the fore in SA's November plan

With fitness and form likely to conspire against locally based Springboks, plans are afoot to depend more on foreign-based players should the team get to defend their Rugby Championship crown in New Zealand in November.



There is concern that the Rugby World Cup (RWC) winners will go into the intense November/December competition under-prepared due to a lack of game time because of the Covid-19 pandemic...