Sport

History beckons for Lewis Hamilton

02 August 2020 - 00:01 By The Daily Telegraph - London

Lewis Hamilton's rivals are unlikely to get too excited at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The only thing hotter than the weather at the moment is the UK driver's odds of picking up a third win on the spin this weekend. Even the most generous bookmakers have installed Hamilton as a 2-1 odds-on favourite.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, almost scoffed when asked whether his drivers could match Mercedes' searing pace at Silverstone. "They're setting a very high benchmark at the moment," he mumbled from behind his face mask...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Cricket SA finally gets much needed wake-up call. But ... Sport
  2. Returning superstar Wayde van Niekerk sets sights on sub 43sec Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane not taking anything for granted Sport
  4. New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock Sport
  5. South Africa: A sporting nation still divided despite unity Sport

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...