History beckons for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's rivals are unlikely to get too excited at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The only thing hotter than the weather at the moment is the UK driver's odds of picking up a third win on the spin this weekend. Even the most generous bookmakers have installed Hamilton as a 2-1 odds-on favourite.



Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, almost scoffed when asked whether his drivers could match Mercedes' searing pace at Silverstone. "They're setting a very high benchmark at the moment," he mumbled from behind his face mask...