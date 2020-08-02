No Biff with working under any boss - Smith
02 August 2020 - 00:00
Cricket SA's acting CEO Jacques Faul was aware of a contentious and conflicting termination clause in director of cricket Graeme Smith's contract, but did not act on it.
But in yesterday's press conference Smith didn't refer to his contract, saying he'd be happy to work under any CEO. Faul's secondment ends in September and the investigation and report into suspended CEO Thabang Moroe hasn't been made public...
