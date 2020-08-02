Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane not taking anything for granted

Pitso Mosimane has warned against the idea that Mamelodi Sundowns will easily run over all the teams they will play in the Nedbank Cup and nine remaining Absa Premiership matches of the season that resumes this week.



The Brazilians will be gunning for both titles to complete a treble as the Premier Soccer League teams return after a four-and-a-half-month mid-season hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic...