Soccer
Arrivederci Maurizio! Juventus sack coach after Champions League exit
09 August 2020 - 00:00
Serie A club Juventus have sacked title-winning coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday, the Turin club said in a statement.
The 61-year-old was dismissed despite leading Juventus to the Serie A title two weeks ago, their ninth in a row...
