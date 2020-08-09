Soccer

Arrivederci Maurizio! Juventus sack coach after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus have sacked title-winning coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday, the Turin club said in a statement.



The 61-year-old was dismissed despite leading Juventus to the Serie A title two weeks ago, their ninth in a row...