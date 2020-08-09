Banyana captain Janine van Wyk in a dream world
Passionate about the game and life in general, SA's most capped soccer player of any gender is no stranger to a challenge. And her trip north to Glasgow is one she's ready to embrace
09 August 2020 - 00:00
Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk is meticulously planning a long future after her playing days are over with many ventures featuring on her to-do list. Given what she's already achieved, it's no surprise.
When an opportunity arose to further her career at Scottish giants Glasgow Celtic last month, Van Wyk was quick to think about what she could add to this move, which she admitted, at 33, came as "a wonderful surprise"...
