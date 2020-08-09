Formula One
Lewis Hamilton in party mood ahead of Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
09 August 2020 - 00:00
Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton set his sights on a second successive home pole position after lapping fastest in final practice for Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix yesterday.
The Mercedes driver set a time of one minute 26.621 seconds at the 5.8-km Silverstone circuit, where he took a pole-to-flag win in last Sunday's British Grand Prix despite suffering a late puncture...
