Rugby

Piwokuhle Nyanda battles against Covid-19 tide as women's rugby struggles

Springbok utility back Piwokuhle Nyanda hasn't had any form of income since Covid-19 closed the rugby shop, but that's not something that has deterred her from her goals

Though men's rugby has ground to a halt and salaries have been cut during the coronavirus pandemic, the players continue to be paid. Women's rugby had the rug pulled from under its feet.



Springbok women's utility back Piwokuhle Nyanda was one of those who had nothing to fall back on when the virus ended sport in March...