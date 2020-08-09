Rugby
Piwokuhle Nyanda battles against Covid-19 tide as women's rugby struggles
Springbok utility back Piwokuhle Nyanda hasn't had any form of income since Covid-19 closed the rugby shop, but that's not something that has deterred her from her goals
09 August 2020 - 00:00
Though men's rugby has ground to a halt and salaries have been cut during the coronavirus pandemic, the players continue to be paid. Women's rugby had the rug pulled from under its feet.
Springbok women's utility back Piwokuhle Nyanda was one of those who had nothing to fall back on when the virus ended sport in March...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.