Sascoc legal body still under scrutiny as battle takes another turn

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board finally ordained members for its judicial body - writing up appointment letters on July 31, the same day on which the charge sheet against suspended acting president Barry Hendricks was finalised.



Hendricks's disciplinary hearing has been set for the Sascoc Johannesburg offices on Saturday, though nobody was willing or able to say who would play the roles of presiding officer and prosecutor...