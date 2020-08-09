Soccer

Sundowns, Celtic book Nedbank Cup final date as football finally returns

After a four-month suspension of SA football the Premier Soccer League had to come up with at least one game capable of providing a lasting memory of the resumption of the 2019-20 season which was so abruptly halted.



Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits was the PSL’s great hope of delivering exactly that, albeit under unfamiliar circumstances...