Rugby

British Lions tour ticket prices shock for SA Rugby

Next year's series is seen as SA rugby's saving grace. But the exorbitant cost of watching matches is likely to alienate locals

It may be comparable to what they paid back in 2009, but in the time of an economic crunch Springbok fans will have to dig deep if they want to watch the British & Irish Lions next year.



An insider in the supply chain has revealed the cheapest Test ticket will be priced around R1,200, which compares favourably with the price of a similar ticket the last time the Lions toured here in 2009...