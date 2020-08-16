Bucs and Wits bow out of PSL title race after drab draw
16 August 2020 - 00:00
In a match late last night at the Ellis Park Stadium, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits played to a goalless draw that virtually ended both teams' slim chances of deposing Kaizer Chiefs at the summit of the Absa Premiership table.
With this outcome, which came as a result of both team producing few clear-cut chances, Pirates remain 10 points behind Chiefs with six matches to finish the season while Wits are fifth and 12 points behind Chiefs, having played 23 of the 30 league matches...
