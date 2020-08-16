Rugby

Covid-19 forces out NZ crowd as Super Rugby Aotearoa ends

It is said to be a huge success, but New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa ended on a bittersweet note yesterday.



The very reason that helped bring the tournament into existence also brought about its premature end when a Covid-19 flare up meant the cancellation of what was supposed to be the competition's last match between the Blues and the Crusaders in Auckland...