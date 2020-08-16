Sport

Cricket crying out for deep, honest reflection on decisions taken

16 August 2020 - 00:03 By BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS

It is a cry against disparity in a country with a history of treating whites as first-class citizens who cut the cake and reduced blacks to second-class nonentities left to scramble for the crumbs from the master's table.

That, at least for me, seems to be the message behind the collective voice of black cricketers, coaches and administrators who have mustered the courage to lay bare the pain they experienced inside the cauldron of the SA cricket set up...

