Unplugged by BBK
Cricket crying out for deep, honest reflection on decisions taken
16 August 2020 - 00:03
It is a cry against disparity in a country with a history of treating whites as first-class citizens who cut the cake and reduced blacks to second-class nonentities left to scramble for the crumbs from the master's table.
That, at least for me, seems to be the message behind the collective voice of black cricketers, coaches and administrators who have mustered the courage to lay bare the pain they experienced inside the cauldron of the SA cricket set up...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.