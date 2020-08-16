Motorsport
Patient Brad Binder has what it takes to rule MotoGP
Former SA greats give local boy the thumbs up in his pursuit of glory
16 August 2020 - 00:00
SA's former motorcycle king Kork Ballington tipped Brad Binder for greatness four years ago, but even he was surprised by the young gun's MotoGP victory in the Czech Republic last Sunday.
Binder conquered Brno and will look for more glory at his Red Bull KTM team's home grand prix at Spielberg, Austria, today...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.