Motorsport

Patient Brad Binder has what it takes to rule MotoGP

Former SA greats give local boy the thumbs up in his pursuit of glory

SA's former motorcycle king Kork Ballington tipped Brad Binder for greatness four years ago, but even he was surprised by the young gun's MotoGP victory in the Czech Republic last Sunday.



Binder conquered Brno and will look for more glory at his Red Bull KTM team's home grand prix at Spielberg, Austria, today...