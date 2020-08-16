Sport

Rugby

SA Rugby needs green light from government, now

16 August 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

Government will need to give the green light for full-contact training early this week if SA Rugby is to launch their domestic competition in the second week of next month.

With rugby halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, SA Rugby had planned for a return to competition on the weekend of September 11, 12, 13...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No Biff with working under any boss - Smith Sport
  2. Amakhosi leaving no stone unturned as league race resumes Sport
  3. New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock Sport
  4. US promoter Bob Arum visits pal Sol Kerzner, and boxing is on the table Sport
  5. CSA needs to deal decisively with inequalities Sport

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...