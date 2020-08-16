Soccer

Sparkless Sundowns lacking firepower to mount league title challenge

The spark. Well, that's what the irrepressible Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has diagnosed as missing in his team's pursuit for the third successive Absa Premiership title after eking out two draws against Orlando Pirates (0-0) and Highlands Park (1-1) this week.



Not quite sounding - at least at this stage with seven league matches remaining - a death knell in their desire to knock Kaizer Chiefs off the top of the table, Mosimane, however, admitted after the Highlands game on Friday that he was "unhappy"...