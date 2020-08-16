Soccer
Sparkless Sundowns lacking firepower to mount league title challenge
16 August 2020 - 00:00
The spark. Well, that's what the irrepressible Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has diagnosed as missing in his team's pursuit for the third successive Absa Premiership title after eking out two draws against Orlando Pirates (0-0) and Highlands Park (1-1) this week.
Not quite sounding - at least at this stage with seven league matches remaining - a death knell in their desire to knock Kaizer Chiefs off the top of the table, Mosimane, however, admitted after the Highlands game on Friday that he was "unhappy"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.