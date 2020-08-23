Soccer

Defining moment for PSG

Success in the world's premier club competition a must for the French side

The first words in the preface to Paris Saint Germain: Backstage - a huge coffee-table-style tome chronicling the first few years of the Qatari ownership - come from the club's captain, Thiago Silva. "We aim to be the greatest club in Europe," the defender writes. "The huge target set by the club is to win the Champions League."



If PSG beat Bayern Munich that target will have been met in what will also, probably, be Silva's last game for the club he joined in 2012 from AC Milan along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 35-year-old Brazilian is out of contract...