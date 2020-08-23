Sport

Soccer

Defining moment for PSG

Success in the world's premier club competition a must for the French side

23 August 2020 - 00:00 By Daily Telegraph

The first words in the preface to Paris Saint Germain: Backstage - a huge coffee-table-style tome chronicling the first few years of the Qatari ownership - come from the club's captain, Thiago Silva. "We aim to be the greatest club in Europe," the defender writes. "The huge target set by the club is to win the Champions League."

If PSG beat Bayern Munich that target will have been met in what will also, probably, be Silva's last game for the club he joined in 2012 from AC Milan along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 35-year-old Brazilian is out of contract...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. British Lions tour ticket prices shock for SA Rugby Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Cricket crying out for deep, honest reflection on ... Sport
  3. Sparkless Sundowns lacking firepower to mount league title challenge Sport
  4. Patient Brad Binder has what it takes to rule MotoGP Sport
  5. New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock Sport

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...