Soccer
It's in our hands, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Ernst Middendorp summed it up succinctly this week when he said consistency was thrown out of the window the moment the Premier Soccer League decided to finish the 2019-20 season in World Cup style in Gauteng.
The Kaizer Chiefs coach was trying his best to remain calm amid doubts about Amakhosi's Absa Premiership title credentials after a shock 3-1 defeat by Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night...
