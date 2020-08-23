Soccer

It's in our hands, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp

Ernst Middendorp summed it up succinctly this week when he said consistency was thrown out of the window the moment the Premier Soccer League decided to finish the 2019-20 season in World Cup style in Gauteng.



The Kaizer Chiefs coach was trying his best to remain calm amid doubts about Amakhosi's Absa Premiership title credentials after a shock 3-1 defeat by Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night...