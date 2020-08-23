Cricket
Nonkululeko Mlaba sets her sights on the summit
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Nonkululeko Mlaba may be soft-spoken, but if she decides to take after her hero, Imran Tahir, the 20-year-old left-arm spinner from Ntuzuma, outside Durban, could become an effervescent and important asset of the women's national team.
With Kingsmead being KwaZulu-Natal's cricket centre, Mlaba made trips there where she watched Tahir delivering with perfection his leg-spin craft...
