Cricket

Nonkululeko Mlaba sets her sights on the summit

Nonkululeko Mlaba may be soft-spoken, but if she decides to take after her hero, Imran Tahir, the 20-year-old left-arm spinner from Ntuzuma, outside Durban, could become an effervescent and important asset of the women's national team.



With Kingsmead being KwaZulu-Natal's cricket centre, Mlaba made trips there where she watched Tahir delivering with perfection his leg-spin craft...