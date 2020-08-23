Sport

Soccer

Polokwane City still in the danger zone

23 August 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Peter Shalulile showed once again why he's one of the Premier Soccer League's lethal strikers when he rescued Highlands Park from the jaws of defeat against relegation-threatened Polokwane City in their encounter that ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Loftus Stadium yesterday.

Shalulile's goal saw him joining Orlando Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango on 14 goals atop the Premiership scorers chart...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. British Lions tour ticket prices shock for SA Rugby Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Cricket crying out for deep, honest reflection on ... Sport
  3. Sparkless Sundowns lacking firepower to mount league title challenge Sport
  4. Patient Brad Binder has what it takes to rule MotoGP Sport
  5. New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock Sport

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...