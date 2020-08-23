Soccer
Polokwane City still in the danger zone
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Peter Shalulile showed once again why he's one of the Premier Soccer League's lethal strikers when he rescued Highlands Park from the jaws of defeat against relegation-threatened Polokwane City in their encounter that ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Loftus Stadium yesterday.
Shalulile's goal saw him joining Orlando Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango on 14 goals atop the Premiership scorers chart...
