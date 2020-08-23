Soccer

Polokwane City still in the danger zone

Peter Shalulile showed once again why he's one of the Premier Soccer League's lethal strikers when he rescued Highlands Park from the jaws of defeat against relegation-threatened Polokwane City in their encounter that ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Loftus Stadium yesterday.



Shalulile's goal saw him joining Orlando Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango on 14 goals atop the Premiership scorers chart...