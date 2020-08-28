PODCAST | Kaitano Tembo watches with keen interest as Sundowns capitalise on Chiefs fumble

The 2019-20 Absa Premiership season is fast approaching the finish line. Though they lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday, Kaizer Chiefs are still at the summit of the standings by virtue of a superior goal difference. Amakhosi and Abafana Bestyle are tied on 53 points going into the weekend's action.

But today on SportsLIVE with BBK we have backbone like me Kaitano Tembo, the coach of Supersport United, who have been one of the better performing teams of the bio bubble. A man who has given a sterling 20-year service in various capacities at Matsatsantsa a Pitori is our main interview today.

