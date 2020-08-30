Sport

Soccer

Bitter battles to avoid a drop to league oblivion

30 August 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Perennial duckers of relegation are at it again. They're trying to scramble enough points to preserve their wealthy status and the perks that go with mixing with the big dogs in the top flight of SA football.

A slip by one of AmaZulu, Chippa United and the three Limpopo clubs, Black Leopards, Polokwane City and Baroka, will result in a huge reduction of their R2m monthly grant, a possible withdrawal of any sponsorship deal they have, and participation in only one of the Premier Soccer League's three money-spinning cup competitions...

